The New York Yankees are preparing to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday evening, but they will do so without shortstop Gleyber Torres. The Bombers are currently on a four-game losing streak, having lost six of their last seven games and scoring just six runs since their last victory. Walking away with a win against Tampa would be a step in the right direction, but it won’t alleviate all of their struggles, ranging from pitching to inadequate offensive production.