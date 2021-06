The Fernwood Fuzzies, the premier baseball team, are about to face a team of Dinosaurs, the Triassic Park Titans, in a match for the ages. The blast-from-the-past team is sure to deliver a few curve balls for the Fuzzies with their vintage style, gigantic gear, and 'un-evolved' practices. These giants in baseball with spread their wings and stretch their (gigantic) necks and are sure to give Blossom Honey-Possum, Bo Grizzly, Hammy Sosa and the rest of the Fuzzies their all in a game that will surely go down in (pre) history. The fourth fantastic installment of the Fuzzy Baseball series by John Steven Gurney, the beloved illustrator of The A to Z Mysteries.