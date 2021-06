William "Bill" T. Collins is a name perhaps many of you associate with the DeLorean DMC-12. However, he is also known in the automotive industry for much more than just the car from the Back to the Future movie. After about 20 years of history as an engineer for General Motors, where he created the GTO and Grand Am, he moved to co-found the Vixen Motor Company with associate Bob Dewey. His engineering talent for building advanced vehicles reached its peak point with the Vixen 21 TD camper.