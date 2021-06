The Celtics dropped Game 4 at home to the Brooklyn Nets 141-126, falling down to a 3-1 deficit in the series. However, there were a few bigger storylines after the game concluded, including Kyrie Irving wiping his feet on the logo at center court. As Irving left the court afterwards, a fan threw a water bottle at Irving’s head as he was walking down the tunnel. The fan was apprehended and given a lifetime ban from TD Garden, and currently is under arrest for assault with a dangerous weapon. Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum were asked about the incident in their postgame interviews.