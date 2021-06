[Editor’s note: Further proof that Brandon Tatum’s “got it right” comes from crime statistics based on race, where this is a typical example from 2013:. While those devious bastards behind his movement may want to federalize the police, the riots, looting and arson that has come in its wake has convinced every observant American that they cannot count on local police for assistance when they need it and have to be capable of defending themselves, which is why as an unintended consequence it has all but killed their gun control agenda. See “The 2nd Amendment and The Politics of Gun Control” (2018).]