Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt has introduced legislation intended to help maintain many of America’s rural bridges. A press release from Blunt’s office says the bill, cosponsored by Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey, would provide more dedicated funds for bridge repair to states with more off-system bridges considered to be in poor condition. His office says nearly half of the nation’s bridges are not on the federal highway system and often cannot qualify for federal funds. Blunt says about 58-percent of Missouri’s more than 24-thousand bridges are off-system and many are in rural areas. Based on last year’s federal funding, off-system bridges would receive roughly $1.2 billion under this proposal, up from roughly $776 million.