Penn Yan, NY

Police: Penn Yan man charged with aggravated DWI

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 17 days ago
Police in Penn Yan report the arrest of a local man following a traffic stop in the village.

On Friday around 10:30 p.m. police initiated a traffic stop on Maple Ave.

Stephen Cornell, 40, of Penn Yan was observed driving without a headlight- which prompted the stop.

Cornell was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated after failing a series of field sobriety tests, and being taken to the Yates County Jail for processing.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

