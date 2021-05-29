‘Friends’ Cast Credits Show’s Evergreen Success to ‘Awkward Magic’ Between Stars
The series finale of Friends aired in 2004, but for fans of all ages, the show is as fresh and funny as the day that it first started running on television. The show, which told the story of a group of friends who live and work in New York City, relied heavily on the charms of the six lead actors — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow. These days, with the debut of a hotly-anticipated reunion special just around the corner, fans are eager to learn even more about Friends — and about the actors who made the show such a success.