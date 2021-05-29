Downtown Deli in Seneca Falls named Business of the Month

The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and Hampton Inn Seneca Falls have recognized Downtown Deli of Seneca Falls as the May 2021 Business of the Month.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses hard, especially those in the restaurant industry. Downtown Deli was initially forced to close for a month to try to navigate all the new, rapidly changing restrictions. Making the best out of a terrible situation, that month was as productive as ever, allowing time for projects and upgrades in the deli. As they reopened, they adjusted over several months to new hours of operations, a new online ordering system, new regulations, curb-side pick-up procedures, and more. But there were no signs of quitting in sight.

“What Ann does now in her business has always been her dream,” Becky Bly, owner of WomanMade Products (another business located in Downtown Seneca Falls), referring to her long-time friend Ann Sandroni, owner and founder of Downtown Deli. Ann’s goal and mission has always been “to be a part of the community and to help people whenever she can”. So, she has persisted in the face of the pandemic and any other hurdles that have come her way.

Downtown Deli just celebrated its 27th anniversary last month. Generous portions of freshly sliced meats, homemade salads, and freshly baked breads in conjunction with active involvement in the community are what have kept this business thriving over the decades. “We know our regulars by name,” explained Ann Sandroni.

But the personal touch in the deli isn’t all. Downtown Deli has donated to several community events and organizations, like Project Graduation, House of Concern, It’s a Wonderful Life, and more. “If there is an event, we want to be part of it,” said Ann.

Most remarkably, for 18 years now, Downtown Deli has offered a free Thanksgiving dinner to Seneca County residents, feeding over 400 people. Another notable event is Canal Fest, which will take place August 20-22 this year; as the President of the Seneca Falls Business Association, Ann is in charge of this event.

Downtown Deli, located at 53 Fall Street, is open Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 7 PM, and is available for catering anytime, any day, for any purpose (graduations, weddings, reunions, work breakfasts or luncheons, etc.). To learn more or to order online, visit: http://sfdowntowndeli.com/

