Three Bears opens at tourism, cultural hub for Seneca County

The Friends of the Three Bears say the Seneca County Courthouse Complex Tourism Site and Cultural Center is now open.

Located in the 1865 Mama Bear building, the Tourism Site will serve as a hub of information for 528,000 yearly visitors to Seneca County. Open 10am-2pm, Thursday through Friday, volunteers will be on hand to provided printed material and recommendations for local activities. In addition, tours will be provided of the historic courthouse complex to highlight the history of Seneca County.

With the first awarded Seneca County Tourism Promotion & Development Grant by the Seneca County Supervisors, the Friends will increase signage for the Tourism Office, as well as schedule cultural events including concerts and artist receptions during the Ovid Farmers’ Market held Fridays, 5:30-7:00pm, June 18 through September, 2021.

“We are pleased to announce the Three Bears Complex will have extended hours on Fridays, during the Ovid Farmers’ Market. Visitors can tour Mama and Papa Bear from 10am-7:30pm on Fridays through September,” said Lynne Doyle, Co-Manager of the Ovid Farmers’ Market and Volunteer, Friends of the Three Bears. “Many tourists and quite a few locals have asked to see inside these fantastic, historic buildings and we are very excited to open the doors.”

“Twenty years ago the Friends were formed for the purpose of restoration and utilization of the three historic buildings in the Seneca County Courthouse Complex. We are pleased to fulfil our commitment to the county by having Papa Bear designated as a Cultural Center and Mama Bear as a Tourism Information Site. We continue to seek volunteers to help us in our efforts to educate the public about the history of Seneca County as well as provide information for the many tourists that visit our county,” Three Bears Board of Directors President, Phyllis Motill said.

For more information, visit threebearsovid.org or 607.869.3334.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)