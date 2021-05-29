Cancel
Sodus, NY

Deputies: One charged after road rage incident in Sodus

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 17 days ago
Deputies say a Webster man was arrested in Sodus following a traffic complaint and road rage investigation that started on State Route 104.

Dominik Ferrante, 20, of Webster was arrested by deputies after he became upset at another driver and started throwing items out of his vehicle causing damage to the windshield of the other motorist’s vehicle.

Ferrante was charged with criminal mischief and will appear in local court at a later date.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time.

