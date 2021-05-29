Deputies: One charged after road rage incident in Sodus

Deputies say a Webster man was arrested in Sodus following a traffic complaint and road rage investigation that started on State Route 104.

Dominik Ferrante, 20, of Webster was arrested by deputies after he became upset at another driver and started throwing items out of his vehicle causing damage to the windshield of the other motorist’s vehicle.

Ferrante was charged with criminal mischief and will appear in local court at a later date.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

