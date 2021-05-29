Wolcott woman charged with contempt after assault at her home

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Wolcott woman following an investigation into an alleged assault.

Katherine Vlasaty, 25, was arrested by deputies following the report of an assault at her home.

During the investigation deputies disovered that she violated a court order.

She was charged with criminal contempt and will appear in local court at a later date.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)