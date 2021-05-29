Cancel
Wolcott, NY

Wolcott woman charged with contempt after assault at her home

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 17 days ago
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Wolcott woman following an investigation into an alleged assault.

Katherine Vlasaty, 25, was arrested by deputies following the report of an assault at her home.

During the investigation deputies disovered that she violated a court order.

She was charged with criminal contempt and will appear in local court at a later date.

