Major recall of heavy-duty Ram trucks due to wheels possibly falling off

Fiat Chrysler said Friday that it is recalling more than a half-million heavy-duty Ram trucks to fix a problem that can lead to wheels falling off.

The company said the recall covers certain 2012 through 2021 Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickups, and Ram 4500 and 5500 cab-chassis vehicles.

Some service and owner’s manuals had the wrong torque specifications for tightening the lug nuts that hold the wheels to the hubs.

A range of issues have arisen from that misinformation.

If the nuts were tightened too much, the wheel studs could be damaged and wheels could come off.

Dealers will be contacting owners in the coming weeks.

