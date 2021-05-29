Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

At Madison's Barrio Dance, AJ Juarez is creating a dance community one class at a time

By Natalie Yahr
madison
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching AJ Juarez’s tight hip hop footwork at his Barrio Dance studio in downtown Madison, it would be hard to guess that he got his first break as a teenage ballroom dancer. At 17, the Buenos Aires native showed such talent with cha cha and salsa that his teacher offered...

madison.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Urban Dance#Barrio Dance#Argentine#Lil Barrio Dance Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Country
Argentina
Related
Madison, WItonemadison.com

Make it a hot Soggy summer with this cursed T-shirt

Sales of this cutting-edge fashion item will benefit Tone Madison's independent journalism. I did not set out to draw an unflattering portrait of former Madison Mayor Paul Soglin. It just sort of happened, during a fast-paced online drawing workshop that illustrator Rachal Duggan hosted last week to benefit Tone Madison. Rachal didn't give us a name up front, but instead gave us descriptions of facial features, and workshop participants began putting it together, police-sketch style. I had my suspicions that Rachal was describing our beloved Soggy, but was not certain until she told us to draw that mustache, in all its salt-and-pepper virility.
Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: "Witness Underground" pays tribute to Nuclear Gopher and the liberating music of ex-Jehovah's Witnesses

The unlikely pairing of Scott Homan's rousing documentary and Johnny Zeller's narrative short, "SCARS," pulls the ramifications of dishonesty into focus. Witness Underground (2021) is largely set in the past, but its arrival is a timely one. Scott Homan’s documentary—screening virtually as part of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival—centers on a group of ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses who all played a role in developing Nuclear Gopher, a record label and community for indie-minded creatives. Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, James Zimmerman, and Chad Rhiger were among those Nuclear Gopher attracted. All of them would gain a level of notoriety for playing in various indie-punk bands in Minnesota, raising more than a few eyebrows among the Jehovah’s Witness community in the process. Ryan Sutter, the community’s founder and a hyper-involved musician, was the head of the operation. When Nuclear Gopher started garnering attention during its mid-’90s to early 2000s growth period, all of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses. None of them are now.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Chris Kroeze to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chris Kroeze and his band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday as part of SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Kroeze, of Barron, who was a runner-up on "The Voice," is known for songs such as "Tie A Knot," “Summer Song” and “Same Ole,” and his latest album is "We All Sing Along." Evan Pingel will open for Kroeze.
Sun Prairie, WIChannel 3000

Area man swims a mile for his 80th birthday, raises more than $4,000

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — For most people, swimming a mile for fun, might not be all that fun. But for Jack Poulson’s 80th birthday, it’s all he wanted to do. “So far I feel good,” Poulson told News 3 Now in the middle of his mile Sunday morning. “This is kind of normal, doing 20 laps is kind of regular, doing 36 is going to be a major challenge, but yeah, so far I feel good.”