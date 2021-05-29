Cancel
York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in York, NE

York News-Times
 17 days ago

York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

yorknewstimes.com
