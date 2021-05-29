Cancel
Rock Music

Enslaved release live video for new single Fenris

By Jerry Ewing
loudersound.com
 27 days ago

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have released a new live video for their latest single Fenris, which you can watch below. Fenris is taken from Enslaved's upcoming Chronicles of the Northbound (Cinematic Tour 2020), which saw the band fly through a career spanning entirely fan-voted set of favourites. It is one part of their four new live album/DVD Cinematic Tour 2020 collection due to be released on June 25.

www.loudersound.com
