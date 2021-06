After the success of singles Over It & Beach Vibez released last year. New York artist Bamby H2O is back at it again with his latest single For Free. This song comes on the heels of Ecstasy released earlier this year. Bamby H20 has been making music for some time now and has developed a large fan base in support of his movement. Bamby plans on releasing more music later this year. To keep up with Bamby H20, you can follow him on Instagram @bambyh2o.