OTL #763: Diversity in local media, Strengthening civics education in prisons, Tautologic’s new album

“…so come, take me by the hand, let’s leave this troubled land, I know we can, I know we can, I know we can, I know we can” - “Getaway”, by Earth, Wind & Fire. In April 2021, Stevie Wonder announced that he would be relocating to Ghana. When asked why he was leaving the United States, Wonder responded, “I don’t want to see my children’s, children’s children have to say, ‘oh please like me, please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me’. What is that?” As the announcement made its way across social media, the responses varied from sadness that one of America’s most treasured living musicians would be moving away from the U.S., to others expressing acceptance of the deeper truth that Wonder was speaking to.