Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

OTL #763: Diversity in local media, Strengthening civics education in prisons, Tautologic’s new album

By Outside the Loop
wgnradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Stephen chats about diversity in local journalism with Brandon Pope, the new president of the Chicago Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, learns about a new bill that strengthens civics education for incarcerated youth from Ami Gandhi, senior counsel at the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, and gets the lowdown on Tautologic‘s new album from singer & keyboardist Ethan Sellers. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show and discuss the importance of mentorship and rickshaws.

wgnradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gandhi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisons#Diversity#Lawyers#Otl#The Otl Wrap Party#Rss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Education
News Break
Podcast
Related
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Civic Theatre starts new podcast Civic’ly Speaking June 3

The Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre has announced their new podcast, Civic’ly Speaking. Civic’ly Speaking will cover what is going on at the theatre and includes appearances from several different guests. The first two episodes of the podcast were released June 3. All upcoming podcast episodes will be released every Thursday at noon on all major podcast platforms such as Spotify, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Earwolf. Links to each episode will also be available at civictheatre.org.
Educationgettingsmart.com

Antonia Rudenstine on RedesignU’s New Vision for Education

This episode of the Getting Smart Podcast is sponsored by a new campaign from Getting Smart, “What if…?”. On this episode of the Getting Smart Podcast Rebecca Midles talks with Antonia Rudenstine about RedesignU and a new approach to k-12 content mapping. Antonia Rudenstine is a former high school teacher,...
Books & Literatureeducationnext.org

Local Control Is Part of the Problem, a New Book About Education Contends

In his new book, Beyond Standards, USC associate professor Morgan Polikoff contends that the impact of the standards movement in public education has been undermined by local educators’ failure to deliver consistent, high-quality curriculum in the nation’s classrooms. FutureEd Editorial Director Phyllis W. Jordan spoke with Polikoff, a FutureEd senior fellow, about the standards movement and how to achieve the movement’s goal of educating many more students to higher levels.
Behind Viral Videosdatechguyblog.com

BrainPop is totally OK violating the law

If you’re not familiar with the education website BrainPop, then I’m guessing you don’t have any school age children. BrainPop is a website with a collection of short educational videos. It’s pretty popular in middle schools, and its had a fairly solid reputation among educators. So when my daughter said she was concerned about a BrainPop video she watched, I was a bit surprised.
Petoskey, MIPetoskey News-Review

Pandemic leads local musician to write, record new album

The pandemic found a lot of musicians out of work and stuck at home without a live audience but one Petoskey local used his new found free-time to dig deep into his songwriting and recording. Songwriter Kevin Johnson has been writing songs for years but has only really pushed himself...
Minoritiesdavisvanguard.org

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 111: Assemblymember Ash Kalra Discusses the California Racial Justice Act

Last year Assemblymember Ash Kalra authored a landmark bill that addresses racial discrimination in criminal sentencing and convictions. The California Racial Justice Act, which will prohibit racial discrimination in convictions and sentences. The act will prohibit it in all convictions and sentences. It also creates a process to challenge racial bias in trial or following conviction.
Politicsthenewarktimes.com

New Jersey Institute for Social Justice to Host Juneteenth/Reparations Rally

On June 19 at 12 PM, the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, racial justice advocates and elected officials from across the state will gather in Newark to celebrate Juneteenth and to call for passage of pending legislation to establish a Reparations Task Force in New Jersey. This will be the first Juneteenth recognized by New Jersey as a state holiday.
MuseumsPosted by
Audacy

New Jewish History museum series focuses on diversity of culture's music

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The National Museum of American Jewish History is celebrating diversity within the community. The diverse history they're presenting...is in the music. The museum is kicking off the summer with a new edition of their concert series, ”Songs of Our People, Songs of Our Neighbors.”. It tells...
Minoritiesmytownneo.com

Letter to the Editor: Notion of racism in American life and institutions 'hardly a revolutionary idea'

Let me begin by saying that I am a 40-year resident of Hudson, father of three children who attended the Hudson schools, and now grandfather of two children, just entering our wonderful school system. I am also a former high school social studies teacher and a university professor for over 40 years where I have taught courses in US history and educational policy. Given that background, I must confess that I am disappointed over the number of citizens alarmed at the idea that our children’s exposure to the sadder chapters in our nation’s history somehow poses a threat to their personal and civic development.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Opinion: Critical race theory divides people

Trent Clark’s op-ed, exposing critical race theory, was spot on. As a career public defender, I am well aware of the difference between individual justice and being punished for the crimes and sins of one’s ancestors. As was Martin Luther King. There is a great cultural struggle taking place right...
Bloomington, ILPantagraph

Savannah Sleevar: Some adults show students don't matter

I am no stranger to a contentious District 87 board meeting. Between staff turnover and weighty budget decisions, these gatherings inherently create tension. After all, maintaining the livelihood of students is imperative. In contrast to this student-centric ideal, however, to learn from my friends who attended the June 9 meeting that they were harassed by local adults was devastating. Therefore, I write this both in defense of critical race theory-inspired practices and in defense of my friends.
PoliticsPosted by
@LockerRoom

America’s ‘Existential’ Civics Education Crisis Explored

Joy Pullmann of the Federalist places today’s debates over civics education in context. As leftists push for greater control of what children learn about American history and how Americans define their civic responsibilities, a majority of Americans support more “civics education,” an interesting new Heritage Foundation survey finds. “[T]wo-thirds of...
Logan, UTusu.edu

The Mountaintop by Katori Hall | Staged Reading

THE MOUNTAINTOP is a gripping two-person drama about the last day of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. King is alone in his hotel room when he is joined by Camae, a maid who works for the Lorraine Motel. What follows is a reflective, often funny, often touching conversation in which Dr. King examines his achievements, his failures, and his unfinished dreams.
Chicago, ILaspeninstitute.org

Why Society Must Address Intersectional Discrimination

What should every American know? This question has long been debated, discussed, and deliberated. And while answers need to come from all of us—not just a powerful few—young people have often been excluded from these conversations. A partnership between Chicago Public Schools and the Aspen Institute’s program on Citizenship and American Identity aims to change that. Together they seek to elevate youth perspectives, beliefs, and values as vital to our national conversation of civic purpose.
Minoritieshannenabintuherland.com

Founder of Black Lives Matter resigns after learning “ugly truth”: BLM is not about rebuilding black families

Herland Report: Founder of Black Lives Matter resigns after learning “ugly truth”: Rashard Turner, the founder of a Black Lives Matter chapter in St. Paul, Minnesota, revealed in a video published last week that he quit the organization after he “learned the ugly truth” while being an insider in the far-left group, reports Daily Wire:
Minoritiescolorlines.com

Why 3 Black People Decided to Leave the US For Good

“…so come, take me by the hand, let’s leave this troubled land, I know we can, I know we can, I know we can, I know we can” - “Getaway”, by Earth, Wind & Fire. In April 2021, Stevie Wonder announced that he would be relocating to Ghana. When asked why he was leaving the United States, Wonder responded, “I don’t want to see my children’s, children’s children have to say, ‘oh please like me, please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me’. What is that?” As the announcement made its way across social media, the responses varied from sadness that one of America’s most treasured living musicians would be moving away from the U.S., to others expressing acceptance of the deeper truth that Wonder was speaking to.