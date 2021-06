The so-called Indian variant of coronavirus is now the most dominant across the UK, Public Health England has announced.PHE warned there had been a 79-per-cent increase in cases related to the B.1.617.2 mutation across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the past week alone. It comes as transport secretary Grant Shapps admitted there is some concern about a “Nepal mutation of the so-called Indian variant” after the government announced Portugal would be taken off England’s green travel list and added to the amber one. The decision was made by the government after an “almost doubling” in the country’s...