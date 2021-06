One day last week, Bears coach Matt Nagy peered out of his office window and witnessed something he had never seen before. "I'm looking out before practice, before the walk-through, and I look out on the practice field, and as guys are walking across from one field to the next, about a half mile away, I see about 16 [offensive] linemen standing outside my window," Nagy said. "They're not moving. They're not going anywhere. And all of the sudden I see a guy trickle out from the door to come with them and walk over to the walk-through.