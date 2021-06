All are welcome this Father’s Day Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, at 8:15, 9 or 10:30 a.m. Interim Pastor John Chastain will bring a message based on James 5:16, titled “Stand Up and Pray Like a Man” at the 8:15 and 10:30 services. Keith Neill will lead the 9 a.m. service (W@9) with a message, “Standing in the Gap”, based on the same Scripture. An offering will be received in each service to support the work of the Deacons. We are following the guidelines laid out by the state and local authorities for proper disinfecting and ask everyone to practice social distancing. Face masks are encouraged and provided if needed. The 10:30 service will also be live on KHUT 102.9 FM, and check the website, www.fpchutch.org, for the W@9 sermon.