Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Some Tigrayans say that food is being used as a weapon of war in the war-torn northern Tigray region, a claim the Ethiopian government denies. Top United Nations officials say the region is experiencing the worst famine conditions in a decade. Over 350,000 people in the region face starvation due to food blockages and theft by Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers — who are also accused of killing livestock and looting farm equipment in the area. At least 2 million people have fled months of violence as Tigray rebel fighters continue to battle for control in the region.