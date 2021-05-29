Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

CASA NAILA // BAAQ

By Architizer Editors
architizer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. The house sits on a rocky point, as a beacon to the sea, with two fronts towards the Pacific coast. The cross-shaped courtyard has four seven-meter-high volumes, with a pitched roof that frame views to the sea. The conceptual process started from the idea of defining two compositional axes, creating a cross shaped patio that articulates the 4 volumes of the project.

architizer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Casa Naila Baaq#Casa Naila#Oaxacan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Housing
Related
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Casa K by Daaa Haus

Casa K is an inspiring industrial apartment located in Malta, designed in 2020 by Daaa Haus. As the name suggests, casa K is Keith’s own new family home. It has been designed and developed to reflect the new family lifestyle. The house is a 280sqm apartment in the old part of the urban seaside city of St.Julians.
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Casa Odyssia // konstantinos stathopoulos | KRAK. architects

In search of Ithaca; the mythical Odysseus, washed naked on the island of Phaeacians, today’s Corfu. There, Nafsika, the king’s daughter, surrounded him and led him to her father’s palace, where he received the hospitality and supplies to return to his Ithaca. Casa Odyssia is a leisure residence that aims to host it’s user, as a modern Odysseus.
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Swisshouse XXXV // Davide Macullo Architects

Part of a broader project of artistic and architectural interventions set in this part of Calanca valley, this new modest structure addresses the essence of the architect’s commitment to create a bridge between the DNA of a place and its future. The intervention emphasises the meanings of the existing structures, interprets a condition of past cultures and links them to a natural and instinctive vision of the place.
Visual Arthomeadore.com

Casa M16 by NEBR arquitetura

Casa M16 is a modern two-story house located in Carpina, Pernambuco, Brasil, designed in 2018 by NEBR arquitetura. The M16 House is located amidst other houses in a gated community in the city of Carpina. Seeking to meet the client’s needs, the project provides a weekend house to welcome, gather and be a reason for family gatherings. As an immediate response to the corner lot of 30m x 15m, the two floors of regulating layout obey a pragmatic division in the disposition of environments with a continuous design.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Casa Paco by Miguel Crespo Picot

Casa Paco is a modern wooden apartment located in Madrid, Spain, designed in 2020 by Miguel Crespo Picot. Our clients, father and son, were looking for a shared home, but with enough spatial independence from their private areas. A single space with the possibility of fragmentation according to daily needs, which would allow family configurations away from the traditional stereotype.
Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Casa La Blanca by Di Frenna Arquitectos in Colima, Mexico

Casa La Blanca is a luxurious modern home located in Colima, Mexico. With over 3,500 square feet of luxurious living spaces, Di Frenna Arquitectos‘ design does plenty of things right. Most notable is the strong connection to the landscape outside as you will notice immediately. This home does it wonderfully but that is nothing new for this studio’s designs as you can see from our showcase of their Keita House and Water House projects.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

alphaville architects completes a tiny house in japan with dizzying plywood interiors

Kyoto-based studio alphaville architects presents its ‘2mm plywood house’ as a micro living space within a densely populated urban context. with a total floor area of only 45 square meters, the dwelling stands as a more compact alternative to the typical house while still offering more space than a one-bedroom apartment. the design team introduces two different atmospheres within the tiny house by dividing the space into two zones, each with a unique relationship with its context. the first area runs through the plan in a cross-shape, with windows opening wide to draw the exterior inward. meanwhile, the second area occupies those resulting spaces left from the cross-shape of the first — these areas are defined as four atriums at each corner, drawing indirect sunlight and natural ventilation.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

27 Bold Turquoise Sofa Ideas For Your Living Room

Turquoise is a magical color being somewhere in between blue and green, it soothes yet adds a bright touch to the space. Such a bold color is sure to catch an eye, and it will be an amazing color addition to your living room, so I’d like to share some ideas on incorporating such a sofa into the room.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Tiny 100-Square-Foot Bedroom Gets a Big Style Transformation

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In small spaces, you have to get creative — and not just with storage, but with decor, too. Often, the layouts and designs for large spaces just don’t work quite as well for small ones. That’s why YouTuber and DIYer Drew Scott (of Lone Fox) knew he had his work cut out for him in this roughly 10-foot-by-10-foot bedroom redo.
Architecturearchitizer.com

Casa Piedra Acapulco // TALLER Gabriela Carrillo

Casa Piedra is located in Brisas Marqués, a residential neighborhood on a peninsula between the traditional Acapulco Bay and Puerto Marqués Bay in the state of Guerrero. The essential characteristic of this complex is that it is located in a deposit of granite rocks of great antiquity that define the type of soil in the bay.
MLSmaggieharristeam.com

3019 S Casa Linda

Modern-contemporary open concept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in South McAllen by 2nd Street and El Rancho Rd. Downstairs Master bedroom, 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, with an open loft TV area, Rental includes stove and refrigerator. Must bring your own washer and dryer. Listing by Dulce Mascorro of...
MLSbcnv.us

♦ 1193 Via Casa Palermo Henderson NV 89011 ♦

Located in an exclusive gated golf course community, this 4 Bedroom home with Casita features an open and spacious layout. The front entry courtyard is adjacent to the Casita; perfect for guests, in-laws or office. The main level opens to an impressive living & dining area w/dramatic 20’ ceilings. Lower level guest bedroom w/full bath ensuite. Large kitchen w/cabinets galore, stainless steel appliances, double ovens & granite countertops. Great Room w/cozy fireplace perfect for entertaining. Laundry room w/cabinetry & sink. Spacious owners suite offers a large walk in closet, ensuite w/double vanities, soaking tub, large walk-in shower & private balcony. Huge rear yard w/covered patio. Just minutes from prestigious golf courses, lake water sports, walking, hiking & cycling trails, dining, shops, entertainment and membership sports club featuring gym, fitness classes, pools, steam room, tennis courts and social events. A fabulous lifestyle awaits at the luxurious Lake Las Vegas Resort.
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Seasons at Casa Vista

Seasons at Casa Vista offers five appealing ranch-style floor plans from the popular Seasons(tm) Collection, including some plans with a 2-car garage and attached RV garage or a 3-car garage. Residents enjoy proximity to Promenade at Casa Grande and Interstate 10. The neighborhood includes picnic tables, common areas, tot lots, ramadas, sports courts and more. Homebuyers will also appreciate plentiful options to personalize. Making homeownership happen.
Real Estatepontevedrafocus.com

271 Casa Sevilla Ave

Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in the highly sought after St Johns county. This home boasts tons of space, natural light and large fenced in back yard. Walking into the main foyer, you will find a formal dining room to the left and an office space to the right. Family room has a fireplace and unobstructed views of the kitchen area which is perfect for entertaining. Moving upstairs, you can enjoy your massive primary suite that has its own fireplace as well as en suite. Primary bath has a walk in shower, soaking tub and dual sinks. Guest bedrooms share the additional bathroom. Full size laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Moving out back, you can enjoy the summer nights or drink your morning coffee under your covered patio.This home is located near shopping, dining and entertainment options. Buyer to verify measurements.
Food & Drinksvernamagazine.com

How He Turned His Passion Into His Profession: Maxime Casa

From a young age, Maxime CASA had the entrepreneurial spirit. Living in a small city in France, his father, a restaurateur, instilled a work ethic in Maxime that he has never lost. “I was fifteen years old and I asked my father for petty cash,” recalls Maxime. “And my dad...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

This Casa Linda Home Hits the Sweet Spot

This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood Bank, takes us to coveted Casa Linda Estates, where this 1953-built three-bedroom sits waiting for its new owners. Am I personifying a home? You bet. Actually, I’m going to call her Linda, ala the second most popular girl’s name in 1953.
Interior DesignPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Interior Designers On How to Transform Your Space Without a Renovation

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From my home, an architectural time capsule from 1995 Chicago, I’m talking about why the tear-it-out-and-start-again attitude of American interior design feels wasteful. And I’ve found a friendly ear: “Live in the space a little bit before doing anything major, and that’ll allow you to think of other ways to do things,” says designer Brigette Romanek on a call she takes from her base in Los Angeles. “I think one of the most important things you can do to make a space your own is figure out what works for you and play off of that.” Just because something isn’t being built a certain way anymore doesn’t mean it should be destroyed, says someone who remembers the glamour of a shopping mall fountain. At home, on a smaller scale, no-demo renovation solutions—like stringing up a soft wall of curtains or maximizing that sliver of outdoor space—offer stylish, flexible innovation.
Economyretaildesignblog.net

Casa Ferrero, Ferrero’s HQ in Luxembourg

Ferrero’s new world headquarters, a magnificent 70,000 m2 building with 30,000 m2 of work and living spaces, is a manifestation of the brand’s ambition to improve the well-being of employees and bring together people from all around the world. This building tells a story of Italian culture and showcases the...
Posted by
1WineDude

Modern Wines from Ancient Tradition: Italy's Casa Paldin

“We try to respect as much as we can each grape.”. R-E-S-P-E-C-T seems to be the name of the game for Italy’s Casa Paldin. At least, that’s the sense I got after (virtually) meeting and tasting with Casa Paldin’s Francesca Paladin recently. Casa Paldin was founded in the Veneto in 1962 by her grandfather Valentino, though they now operate throughout northeastern Italy, as well as in Tuscany, and Franciacorta in Lombardy.
ConstructionArchDaily

Tony Fruit Office / TAA DESIGN

Mixed Use Architecture, Offices, Commercial Architecture. Manufacturers: Toto, HTC, Panasonic, Vietceramics, Vllla Wood. Text description provided by the architects. Tony Fruit Office situates in District 4 of Ho Chi Minh City where building ratio is high with most of the constructed buildings serving as commercial hubs and office headquarters. The site sits on a T-junction with an open view to the public park and square. However, two main facades of the building receive direct sunlight from dusk till dawn, causing a great overheating problem for the interiors.