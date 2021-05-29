CASA NAILA // BAAQ

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From my home, an architectural time capsule from 1995 Chicago, I’m talking about why the tear-it-out-and-start-again attitude of American interior design feels wasteful. And I’ve found a friendly ear: “Live in the space a little bit before doing anything major, and that’ll allow you to think of other ways to do things,” says designer Brigette Romanek on a call she takes from her base in Los Angeles. “I think one of the most important things you can do to make a space your own is figure out what works for you and play off of that.” Just because something isn’t being built a certain way anymore doesn’t mean it should be destroyed, says someone who remembers the glamour of a shopping mall fountain. At home, on a smaller scale, no-demo renovation solutions—like stringing up a soft wall of curtains or maximizing that sliver of outdoor space—offer stylish, flexible innovation.