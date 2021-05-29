CASA NAILA // BAAQ

Located in an exclusive gated golf course community, this 4 Bedroom home with Casita features an open and spacious layout. The front entry courtyard is adjacent to the Casita; perfect for guests, in-laws or office. The main level opens to an impressive living & dining area w/dramatic 20’ ceilings. Lower level guest bedroom w/full bath ensuite. Large kitchen w/cabinets galore, stainless steel appliances, double ovens & granite countertops. Great Room w/cozy fireplace perfect for entertaining. Laundry room w/cabinetry & sink. Spacious owners suite offers a large walk in closet, ensuite w/double vanities, soaking tub, large walk-in shower & private balcony. Huge rear yard w/covered patio. Just minutes from prestigious golf courses, lake water sports, walking, hiking & cycling trails, dining, shops, entertainment and membership sports club featuring gym, fitness classes, pools, steam room, tennis courts and social events. A fabulous lifestyle awaits at the luxurious Lake Las Vegas Resort.