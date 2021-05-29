Cancel
Burger King In Poland Slapped with 5 Health Code Violations

SCDNReports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYM8A_0aFPP62z00

Poland, OH

The Burger King at 3350 Center Rd, Poland had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, Burger King received a total of 5 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Mahoning County Health Department.

*CRITICAL VIOLATION*
3717-1-03.1(A)
Sources - packaged food labeling

Observed the Schwebel's buns did not have the ingredients on the packaging. Please obtain the ingredients.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
*CRITICAL VIOLATION*
3717-1-05.3(C)
Sewage and Other Liquid Waste: Backflow prevention.
3717-1-05.3.C: Backflow prevention. A direct connection may not exist between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed unless allowed by the Ohio building code for:
3717-1-05.3.C.1: A warewashing machine between its waste outlet and a floor drain when the machine is located within five feet ( 1.5 meters) of a trapped floor drain and the machine outlet is connected to the inlet side of a properly vented floor drain trap; or
3717-1-05.3.C.2: A warewashing or culinary sink. This paragraph does not prohibit floor drains that originate in refrigerated spaces that are constructed as an integral part of the building.

Observed the drain pipe from the ice bin did not have a two-inch air gap. Please ensure there is a two inch air gap from the bottom of the pipe to the top of the floor drain.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3717-1-06.4(B)
Cleaning - frequency and restrictions.

Observed there was a buildup of debris in the following areas: 1) on the floor near the ice maker/ice bin and 2) on the drain cover located near the ice maker/ice bin.

