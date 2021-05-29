Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Art Review: Sarasota area museums join together for Skyway 20/21 exhibition

Herald Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sunshine Skyway Bridge connects the communities of greater Tampa Bay. The “Skyway” exhibition bridges our region’s art communities – at least in theory. This art show is a joint effort of four local museums launching on a staggered schedule. The exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg opened May 22. It expands on Thursday at the Tampa Museum of Art; on June 14 at the USF Contemporary Art Museum; and June 20 at Sarasota’s The Ringling.

Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

In St. Petersburg, a focus on Florida artists

ST. PETERSBURG — Exhibitions featuring Florida artists are heating up this summer in Tampa Bay, and showing just how much creativity and talent our state boasts. “Fresh Squeezed 5″ at the Morean Arts Center is one such show. The annual exhibition was originally conceived five years ago to showcase emerging Florida artists. Since five years is a milestone, there is also a companion exhibition happening now, “Juicy: Fresh Work by the Artists of Fresh Squeezed 1 thru 4.”
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Top 10 Tampa Bay area events for the week of May 17-23

Foreigner: The award-winning band with 16 Top 30 hits, including Juke Box Hero and I Want to Know What Love Is, comes to Tampa Bay for two acoustic shows. $73.25-$103.25. 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400. Blue Star Museum Program: The Tampa Bay History...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

5 things to do with kids in Tampa Bay this week: May 17-23

1. Sunflowers: Visit HarvestMoon Fun Farm in Masaryktown, south of Brooksville, for a sunflower u-pick event on the weekends. You can pick flowers along their mazelike paths and also enjoy a petting farm, ball zone, hill slide, swings and tree house. There is a $10 minimum flower purchase per person over age 16 for the cash-only event, which runs through May 30. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To make a reservation, see harvestmoonfunfarm.com. 15990 Stur St., Masaryktown.
Tampa, FLcltampa.com

Tampa's Cuban Club turns into a 'Haunted Tavern' for two nights in June

Ybor City’s Cuban Club is turning into a “Haunted Tavern” for a two night event in June, thanks to national event promoters Rock Star Beer Festivals. The “interactive cocktail journey” is in four parts and tells “the stories of the deaths that haunt the venue and their ghost that never left.”
Tampa, FLtampabayparenting.com

School of Rock – Tampa North

11730 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa 33618 | 813-683-7625 | locations.schoolofrock.com/tampanorth/music-camps. Day 1: Make a Band. Day 5: Play a Concert! Our music camps are perfect for musicians of any skill level who want to play guitar, bass, drums, keyboard and vocals. We provide the gear and the venue, however personal instruments are HIGHLY recommended for practice. Use Code: TBPM20 at checkout for 20% off!
Technologycltampa.com

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.cltampa.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
Tampa, FLthatssotampa.com

Tampa International Airport launches “Voice of TPA” contest

Tampa International Airport has launched a new contest that will let one lucky winner by the “Voice of TPA” for the month of July. The purpose of this new contest is to raise fund for United Way Suncoast, an organization with a mission to break the cycle of poverty by focusing on early literacy, youth success, and financial stability as its priority work.
Sarasota County, FLvisitsarasota.com

Seven definitive Sarasota County historical attractions

Not only does Sarasota County have a wealth of natural beauty, it’s also home to a rich history. So, if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, or you’re just a history buff, we’ve put together a list of the seven must-see historical destinations in Sarasota County. Sarasota Classic...
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

7 Nonstop Flight Routes Coming To Tampa and Clearwater Airports In 2021

Ready to travel again? Some new routes are being added at Tampa International Airport and St Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Here are the 7 highlights according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Some are all new routes. A few are airlines resuming the services they offered before the pandemic. Catch a...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida is open & tourists are back, but not everyone is following the rules

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Visitors are back in Tampa Bay. Hotel occupancy is back up after record-low rates during the start of the pandemic. "By April, it was down to 20 percent. So, never has that ever happened in Pinellas County. I mean for a month, that's the average for a month," said Steve Hayes, the CEO of Visit St. Pete Clearwater.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tiger Woods’ golf entertainment centers coming to Tampa, Orlando

Tiger Woods is expanding his chain of golf entertainment centers — called PopStroke — that include high-concept putting courses, dining and playgrounds. Orlando and Tampa are getting storefronts in the next few years. PopStroke Entertainment, co-owned by Woods and Wall Street veteran Greg Bartoli, has announced that new property agreements...
High School10NEWS

Tampa-area senior Aidan Bissett scores record deal

TAMPA, Fla. — Jesuit High School senior Aidan Bissett has had quite the year. During quarantine, he produced his own music and posted music videos to his songs online. The videos quickly gained traction, and then soon, Capitol Records came calling. Bissett signed a record deal, and now is working on his professional music career while planning to attend college.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota-Manatee best and worst restaurant inspections, May 10-15

Our digital database of restaurant inspections is updated daily with the latest information on which local restaurants passed, failed or barely squeaked by. You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name. You can see which restaurants were fined for their missteps and which were forced into temporary closure.
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Darius Rucker to headline Tampa Pig Jig this October

TAMPA, Fla. - Three-time Grammy award winner Darius Rucker is headed for the Bay Area this October. The Tampa Pig Jig just announced he’ll be the headliner for this year's event. Last year's Pig Jig was canceled. This year, it's the tenth anniversary of the festival, which benefits NephCure Kidney...
Sarasota, FL941area.com

Siesta Key Rum

When you pull into our wash, you’ll breathe a sigh of relief. We’ve designed everything with your comfort in mind. From our clean and spacious site... Located just south of Downtown Sarasota along the Tamiami Trail, The Westfield Southgate Mall boasts a variety of shopping and dining with Macy's, Dillard's...