Art Review: Sarasota area museums join together for Skyway 20/21 exhibition
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge connects the communities of greater Tampa Bay. The “Skyway” exhibition bridges our region’s art communities – at least in theory. This art show is a joint effort of four local museums launching on a staggered schedule. The exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg opened May 22. It expands on Thursday at the Tampa Museum of Art; on June 14 at the USF Contemporary Art Museum; and June 20 at Sarasota’s The Ringling.www.heraldtribune.com