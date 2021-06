SHIPPENSBURG – For Connor Vass-Gal, the self-imposed pressure he places on himself is greater than that of any of his shot-put competitors. So while he did not establish the state record he coveted, he nonetheless earned a gold medal with a throw of 62-6 1/4 on his second attempt of the finals on the opening day of the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.