BioNTech’s long-term plan to develop COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing on African continent needs to be massively accelerated. Berlin/Geneva, 21 June 2021 — On the eve of BioNTech’s annual shareholder meeting, Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) called on the Germany-based pharmaceutical corporation producing a leading mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to immediately and openly share its vaccine technology and knowledge with able manufacturers in developing countries, to help ramp up production of lifesaving vaccines for countries still waiting for sufficient supply. BioNTech’s recently announced plan to establish vaccine manufacturing on the African continent over the next 4-5 years should go hand in hand with the company immediately sharing its technology and recipe with manufacturers ready to start producing now.