Live music is returning with a vengeance this summer, with one of the most exciting shows happening June 12 at Larimer Lounge. In honor of National Record Store Day, the Denver community is showing up and showing out for the Off The Record Block Party. This all-day party will feature live music, food, and fun as some of Denver’s hottest performers hit the stage. The Reminders, LVDY, Retrofette, and Trayce Chapman will each be playing an hour-long set, with a secret performance by a very special guest. All musicians on this lineup come can be heard on the 303 Music series, including this year’s 303 Music Vol. 4 which will be sold at the event.