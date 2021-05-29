Review: ‘Not For You: Pearl Jam & The Present Tense’

Written by Matthew Rosenberg | Art by Jesus Merino | Published by DC Comics (Digital) I had promised myself I would steer away from Batman titles for awhile, as there are just too darn many of them. I love the character and his extended family of characters, but the absolute flood of bat-titles at the moment just screams corporate cash grab. As with most things I try to give up, however, I failed at the first attempt. This book came on the schedule, digitally speaking, and it was just too tempting. The cover looked intriguing, the promo blurb was promising, and it had a solid creative team. I justify my backtracking on the grounds that if the quality is good, then a large amount of books based around one character can be justified. As with the 1990’s crash, you tend to find things start that way, then it just becomes a case of pumping out product regardless of quality. Let’s see if this book gives us an indicator of which way the wind is blowing.