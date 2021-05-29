Cancel
Music

Review: ‘Not For You: Pearl Jam & The Present Tense’

By Rebecca Haslam
popwrapped.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been many, many books about various artists and bands over the years, but I can all but guarantee you’ve never read one quite like Not For You: Pearl Jam and the Present Tense. Author Ronen Givony’s second book opens with a simple – yet quite impressive – statement “First, a confession, and a caveat: I’ve only seen them fifty-seven times.” From there, through what can only be described as an unofficial biography of sorts, he takes the reader on a whirlwind of a journey – multiple (twenty) chapters of the book led by Pearl Jam concerts on both sides of the Atlantic, and there’s not a single comment from or interview with a member of the band in sight.

popwrapped.com
Dave Abbruzzese
Eddie Vedder
#Present Tense#Pearl Jam Concerts#Original Drummer#Music Fans#Bands#Moments#Music Industry#Review#Author Ronen Givony#Love#Biography#Givony Details#Books#Activism#Today
