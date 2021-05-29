Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Indonesia frees Iran-flagged tanker after 4 months

By EDNA TARIGAN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFSYp_0aFPNTwn00

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities said Saturday that two oil tankers — the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and Panamanian-flagged MT Freya — were released after a four-month detention for illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters.

The two ships were freed on Friday, and their captains were allowed to leave despite being sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison for not complying with shipping channel regulations, said Wisnu Pramandita, a spokesman for Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency.

“They have been released conditionally. They do not need to be physically imprisoned, but they cannot commit the same violation in the next two years,” he said.

Iranian state television and the Petroleum Ministry’s SHANA news agency reported the MT Horse had resumed its mission and would return home after finishing it.

The MT Freya was also fined 2 billion rupiah (nearly $140,000) for spilling oil into the sea, in a verdict from a court on Batam Island in the Riau Islands south of Singapore, Pramandita said.

Iran has sold oil on the black market since then-President Donald Trump imposed sanctions in 2018 and threatened to penalize countries that bought Iranian crude. Iranian oil tankers turn off tracking equipment to conceal their destinations.

The MT Horse and MT Freya were detained in late January along with 36 Iranian and 25 Chinese crewmembers. Days later, China’s government called on Indonesia to treat the Chinese sailors fairly, but gave no indication what their oil tanker was doing when it was found at sea transferring fuel from the Iranian ship.

___

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

478K+
Followers
251K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Oil#Crude Oil#Jakarta#Ap#Mt#Maritime Security Agency#The Petroleum Ministry#Shana News Agency#Chinese#Associated Press#Iran Flagged Tanker#Iranian Oil Tankers#Indonesian Authorities#Indonesian Waters#Riau Islands#Iranian Crude#Jakarta#Rupiah#Tehran#Batam Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Military104.1 WIKY

U.S. Navy says carrier group operating in S.China Sea

TAIPEI (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the South China Sea as part of a routine mission, the U.S. Navy said on Tuesday, at a time of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, which claims most the disputed waterway. China frequently objects...
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 6:32 a.m. GMT

Australia says it’s reached a free trade deal with Britain. CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Britain and Australia have agreed on a free trade deal that will be released later Tuesday, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said. The agreement is the first for Britain since it left the European Union. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison reached agreement on the deal during negotiations in London, Tehan said. “Both prime ministers have held a positive meeting in London overnight and have resolved outstanding issues in relation to the FTA,” Tehan said in a statement, referring to the Free Trade Agreement. “Their agreement is a win for jobs, businesses, free trade and highlights what two liberal democracies can achieve while working together,” Tehan added.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader said Tuesday her government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts say based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Company warns of 'imminent radiological threat' after Chinese nuclear plant leak: report

An operator of a Chinese nuclear plant has warned U.S. officials of an “imminent radiological threat” after a leak at the plant, multiple news outlets reported on Monday. In a letter obtained by CNN, the French operator of the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, Framatome, told U.S. officials that Chinese authorities had raised radiation limits outside of the plants to avoid a potential shutdown.
Economymymixfm.com

Indonesia May trade surplus expected at 6-month high: Reuters poll

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is expected to post its biggest trade surplus in six months of $2.3 billion in May, with exports and imports seen surging amid high commodity prices and a global trade recovery, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has recorded a trade surplus...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Indonesia sets up its first cage-free egg model farm and training center

Animal welfare has become a critical issue in Indonesia and throughout Asia over the past five years. Therefore, human beings and the livestock industries are required to not only focus on livestock production but animal welfare, as well. The Faculty of Animal Science UGM is one of the trendsetters of animal science universities in Indonesia and includes the topic of animal welfare in its research and learning programmes.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Philippine president spars with Pacquiao over South China Sea

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has stoked a feud with boxer Manny Pacquiao by criticising his “shallow” foreign policy knowledge, after the senator and eight-division champion said he found the leader’s stand on the South China Sea was “lacking”. In a late night interview with SMNI news channel...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Japan, After Warning From China, Backtracks on Taiwan 'Country' Remarks

Japan has reiterated its official position as backing Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan after Beijing was angered by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga making a passing reference to the island as a country. On Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference that "Japan's position is to maintain working...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

At least 1 dead after strong quake in eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Sunday, damaging homes and killing at least one person, officials said. Some people sent the night outdoors as numerous aftershocks rocked the Maluku island chain where the quake was most strongly felt. The U.S. Geological Survey said the...
ChinaPosted by
The Hill

China is digging an Australia-sized hole for itself

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not seem to care much for the so-called “Law of Holes:” the adage that if you find yourself in one, stop digging. The live case study is the cascading economic coercive measures and barrage of insults it is leveling against Australia. Beijing’s malice is proving that the Trump and Biden administrations got it right in identifying China as the comprehensive challenge of our times.
IndiaPosted by
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning: Australia will be the 'first hit' if the 'insignificant' nation meddles in Chinese conflicts - as Beijing boasts of ballistic missiles which can reach Down Under

Australia's military is 'weak,' 'insignificant' and will be the 'first hit' in any potential conflict over Taiwan, Chinese propagandists have warned. The chilling message in the Communist Party mouthpiece, the Global Times, comes as Australian naval forces completed war game exercises with the US, France and Japan held between May 11 and 17 in the East China Sea.
Militarydefensenews.com

China delivers 100 military vehicles to Lebanon

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s military has received 60 B80VJ and 40 Sinotruk Howo vehicles as part of military assistance from China. The delivery ceremony was held at the Logistic Brigade in Baabda on June 11 in the presence of China’s Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian, Chinese military attache Brig. Gen. Zheng Yuchong and Lebanonese General Inspector Maj. Gen. Milad Ishaq, representing Armed Forces Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: Subdued Iran vote will still impact wider Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s presidential election on Friday, though likely more a coronation for a hard-line candidate long cultivated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, still carries implications for a wider Middle East already roiled by years of tensions between Tehran and the West. Khamenei holds final...