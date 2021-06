As we approach the Fourth of July, I cannot help but think of where we as a country have received the blessings that we have. Actually, not from where, but from Whom. The “whys and wherefores” are an ongoing debate for some but one thing that is irrefutable is the singular prominence of faith and dependence upon God and His Word with which the majority of the Founding Fathers based virtually everything they did, not only in their personal lives but also inveterately within their framing of this new nation. As but one quote of many, John Adams would say, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the governance of any other.”