Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlingame, CA

Impasse called over pay for Burlingame teachers

By Austin Walsh Daily Journal staff
San Mateo Daily Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContract negotiations in Burlingame schools arrived at a standstill and a mediator is being brought in to break the deadlock between educators seeking a raise and officials claiming the money isn’t available. An impasse was announced because the two sides could not reach a new labor agreement, and teachers are...

www.smdailyjournal.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlingame, CA
Education
City
Burlingame, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burlingame Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Burlingame, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

School budget sparks concern in Burlingame

While educators called for raises and community members urged program preservation, Burlingame school officials examined structural budget limitations they claim will limit their capacity to accommodate the requests. The Burlingame Elementary School District Board of Trustees dug into a financial plan that calls for spending to outpace income in the...
Orange County, FLBay News 9

Teachers: Proposed academic standards gloss over racial inequities

The Florida Department of Education wants to hear from parents and teachers about new proposed changes to student academic standards, particularly when it comes to removing the word “slavery” when teaching the Civil War. What You Need To Know. Changes to Civics and Government standards omits the word “slavery”. Many...
Scranton, PAScranton Times

District's offer pays teacher, honors recovery

The Scranton School District has issued its last, best and final offer for a new collective bargaining agreement to the Scranton Federation of Teachers. After years of negotiations, we anticipate that the proposal will be considered by the membership this week. The negotiations team worked diligently to identify cost savings...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Urban Prep teachers strike over pay, benefits

CHICAGO - Teachers at Urban Prep Charter Academy are officially on strike today over wages, benefits and special education services. Chicago Teachers Union officials and teachers from Urban Prep announced the strike at the Englewood campus Monday morning. The walk out impacts 650 students at Urban Prep's three campuses, including...
Madison, WInbc15.com

Madison teachers union sues MMSD over contracts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The teachers union which represents educators from Madison Metropolitan School District is suing the district Wednesday over their contracts. Madison Teachers Inc. argues that though MMSD issued its contracts by the May 15 deadline, they have “inconsistent and contradictory terms defining salaries.”. MTI states the contracts...
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

HISD board approves $2,500 pay increase for teachers

Houston – Houston ISD teachers will soon receive a pay increase, according to HISD’s Board of Education. During a Thursday night board meeting, HISD’s Board of Education unanimously approved a $2.2 billion budget for the 2021-2022 school year, which includes an amendment for a $2,500 pay raise in addition to the step increase for employees on the teacher pay scale schedule.
Santa Maria, CASanta Maria Times

Impasse negotiations continue for Santa Maria elementary teachers

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District and the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association remain at an impasse in contract negotiations after the two parties were unable to reach a settlement with the help of a state mediator last week, according to association officials. Following several failed attempts to finalize four remaining...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Why did the child care teacher cross the road? To get to higher pay

Every day, early educators leave child care settings across the country for the same reason: low pay. Like Shania Bell, who was the best teacher Jordyn Rossignol, director and owner of Miss Jordyn’s Child Care and Preschool, ever had. Now Shania works in a hardware store right across the road in Caribou, Maine. She still parks in the same lot she used as a toddler teacher at Miss Jordyn’s. And she still comes by to say hello to the kids she used to teach before starting her shift at the store.
Providence, RITurnto10.com

Elorza calls state to reform city teachers' union contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is calling for the state to take further action in dealing with the Providence public school system. He stood with parents and community leaders Wednesday to ask the state to exercise what he calls their "full authority" under the Crowley Act to reform the Providence Teachers Union contract.
Mesa, AZAZFamily

All Mesa Public Schools teachers, employees getting pay raise

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - All district employees in Mesa Public Schools are set to get a pay raise this fall. On May 25, the Governing Board unanimously approved a plan to give all teachers a 2% raise. "Teachers feel beaten up. I think this is a small but very important gesture to making amends," said Mesa teacher Christina Bustos.
PoliticsHenderson Daily Dispatch

Teachers group: Poll backs call for increased investment in K-12 schools

North Carolina educators are filling the void left by the N.C. General Assembly’s delayed budget proposal to shed light on public demand for increased funding to stabilize and strengthen the state’s public schools. Years of inadequate state investments and the disruption caused by the global pandemic have exacerbated the need...
Beaufort County, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

BCS examining summer pay for teacher assistants

Certified teachers are already set to receive a $1,500 bonus as an incentive for signing up for Beaufort County Schools’ upcoming summer school program. Now, the district is looking at ways to potentially provide a financial boost for teacher assistants who chose to participate. The summer program is mandated by...
Crozet, VAcrozetgazette.com

To the Editor: Pay Teachers More

Send your letters to the editor to [email protected] Letters will not be printed anonymously. Letters do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Crozet Gazette. It was interesting to read about ACPS plans to begin a virtual school for next year as well as offer a remedial program for 3 weeks this summer. As a former teacher I recognize some children do not learn well in a classroom setting, so a virtual school will be a relief to many who have had to consider home schooling for a variety of reasons. The summer program sounds good, too, but my shock and prompt to write this letter is concerning how little you will be paying teachers to teach in the 3-week program! Teaching 4 hours a day, 5 days a week for 3 weeks is 60 hours of teaching. And that doesn’t include prep time! Your $600 stipend means you are paying teachers $10 per hour!! Unskilled labor at Walmart or other retail stores earn more than that per hour!!!!! The Superintent of ACPS is quoted referencing the large sums of one-time money coming from the federal government due to the pandemic. So why not pay the summer school teachers a decent per diem!!! This doesn’t seem fair to me. Some will say that they don’t have to teach summer school for such a paltry wage. It’s their choice. We take the dedication teachers have for granted. They will sign up to do this because they care about their students. When will we start caring about our teachers?
Calexico, CAkyma.com

Calexico teachers take to the streets to call for raises

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Teachers and supporters gathered near the Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) Monday in solidarity and protest. The protest preceded salary negotiations between the Associated Calexico Teachers (ACT) and school district. Calexico teachers have been protesting in support of a pay raise since June 9. Teachers...
Healthvoonze.com

Teachers could turn to strike action over change to vaccine priority list

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - The government is coming under increasing pressure to rethink vaccinating teachers sooner as unions could ballot for industrial reaction over the decision. It’s understood Education Minister Norma Foley will address teaching unions at their conferences...