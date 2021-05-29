Carbon remembers those who served
Memorial Day is not a day of celebration, but rather a day to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to allow Americans our freedom. "Never forget," Christine LeClair, director of the Carbon County Veterans Affairs office said Friday as she spoke about a recent conversation with a widow who lost her husband earlier this month. "This holiday is an extremely painful day for so many and we owe it to their loved ones to give Memorial Day the respect that it deserves."