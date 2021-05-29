Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carbon County, PA

Carbon remembers those who served

By Amy Miller amiller@tnonline.com
Times News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is not a day of celebration, but rather a day to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to allow Americans our freedom. “Never forget,” Christine LeClair, director of the Carbon County Veterans Affairs office said Friday as she spoke about a recent conversation with a widow who lost her husband earlier this month. “This holiday is an extremely painful day for so many and we owe it to their loved ones to give Memorial Day the respect that it deserves.”

www.tnonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Carbon County, PA
Government
County
Carbon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Dan Meuser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Americans#Navy#Uvo#American Legion Post 304
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Army
Related
Carbon County, PATimes News

Carbon County commissioners

The Carbon County Commissioners acted on the following items on Thursday:. • Ratified the appointment of James G. Logue Jr., of Jim Thorpe, to serve as Carbon County’s representative on the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (AMERICA250PA) to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.