Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Bill Pike column: Can the church make a comeback?

By Bill Pike
Richmond.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past 10 years, I have worked for my church. Prior to this, I spent 31 years in public education. With church work, I observed that churches and schools have commonalities. Each pivots off of people, pennies, buildings, traditions and a desire to improve the world. Additionally, churches and...

richmond.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Church#United Methodist Church#Church Building#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religiongreenwichsentinel.com

Come, Be Known in Community

Welcome back to the world. We’ve opened up. You can tell by the scurrying frenzy displaying itself in the awesome amount of traffic both around town and on the highways. I wonder where we are going, enmasse, in such a hurry? There some great attraction we are headed to that alludes me.
ReligionFairfield Sun Times

VBS making a local comeback

Vacation Bible Schools are returning to the community following a tough 2020. A staple in many youth ministries, VBS was canceled in several churches due to COVID-19. This year, many local churches are planning for the beloved children’s event. This year’s theme for many Southern Baptist congregations is Destination Dig.
Religionpilot.com

Column: Churches Need a New Way Forward After the Pandemic

For more than 80 years I have gone to church nearly every Sunday. But because of the coronavirus I haven’t attended church in well over a year and a half. Churches have struggled to remain active and relevant when members cannot come out and fill the pews. With the proliferation of vaccinations, we are told that we may gradually return to more normal patterns, whatever they may turn out to be.
Pasadena, CAfuller.edu

Race and the Evangelical Church, with Bill Pannell

+ William Pannell, looking back on his decades of experience, reflects on the American church’s engagement with race, the future of theological education, and the transformative power of the gospel. He is the author of The Coming Race Wars, among other books, and is professor emeritus of preaching at Fuller...
Minoritiesmidnorthmonitor.com

Sudbury faith: Accepting LGBTQ2SIA+ into the church makes us complete

This year marks a significant anniversary, a milestone in the history of the denomination to which I belong. Ten years ago next month, on July 15, 2011, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC) approved a Social Statement on Human Sexuality. As a result of approving that statement, our church was then permitted to solemnize same-sex marriages, ordain queer clergy, and welcome members of the LGBTQ2SIA+ community.
ReligionThomasville Times-Enterprise

Biblical paradoxes

A paradox is a seemingly contradictory statement that is still true. There are several in Christian theology, and we accept them by realizing that God knows everything and fully understands reality, though we do not. Isaiah 55:8 applies. Here God states, “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways My ways, says the Lord.”
Religionpastorhogg.net

An Indictment of the Present Day Church

5 Therefore it is necessary to be in subjection, not only because of wrath, but also for conscience’ sake. Romans 13:5 (NASB) Part of daily devotional time is to pray for personal holiness along with wisdom, discernment, and Christlikeness. Why do I do that? Just take an honest look at the visible church all around us. What is missing? Yes, we have religion. Yes, we have growing churches. But if you take a good, long, hard look at the spiritual maturity of most professing Christians in the U.S.A. what do we come up with? This blog is public enough that I do receive quite a few comments and emails from those who contend that “religion” is a scourge and a plague in the world. While I agree that that does describe man-made religion, we contend that genuine Christianity is not man-made, or man-controlled, or in any way a scourge or a plague. The blunt instrument that these “fellows” use in their “contentions” is entirely based in relativism. They claim to be using “reason” while accusing all who live by faith as being blind fools for being so certain. But as I stated above, the vast majority of those “Christians” these religion haters are referring to are the same ones I was talking about who could best be described as fleshly, worldly, and spiritually dead.
Religioncrisismagazine.com

Irrelevant Mass or Reverent Mass?

The present crisis in the Catholic Church might be seen as the last hurrah of the spirit of Vatican II. If rumors are to be believed, Pope Francis is preparing new restrictions on the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass. This combined with the dissent being fomented by the German Catholics and widespread modernism and liturgical laxity in the rest of the Catholic Church in Western Europe and North America brings many Catholics of a conservative mindset close to despair.
ReligionSun Chronicle

New pastor at Lutheran Church seeks path to comeback from pandemic

For the Rev. Sarah Timian, a lifelong Midwesterner, the decision to relocate her ministry to the Bay State required both a personal and professional leap of faith. Timian, who was formally installed as pastor at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer May 23, succeeds the Rev. Eric Wolf, a transitional leader called upon after the October 2019 retirement of longtime pastor Richard Schlak.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

RELIGION: The faith of a father

Life is full of struggles, setbacks and pains, and the Christian faith is not hopelessly naïve about those struggles. The Bible has many stories of people and their faith in God through the struggles, setbacks and pains of life. Joseph was sold as a youth into slavery by his own...
Religionlstribune.net

The Evidence of Faith’s Substance

Subject: Memorial Day & D-Day: The Bible, Liberty and the Rock of America’s Salvation. Psalm 144:1 “Blessed be the Lord my Rock, who trains my hands for war, and my fingers for battle.”. There is no other country in history where it’s leaders, when faced with war, would motivate their...
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Bill Leighty column: A path forward for funding relief

Governments at the state and local levels are faced with an unheard-of set of fiscal circumstances. That is, a financial windfall of unprecedented proportions due to the passage of the American Rescue Plan and previous COVID-19 relief packages. Governmental entities have just 120 days to allocate these funds and they...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Heery: A love letter to my Catholic brothers and sisters

For two months, I have been grasping for words. Though many of us knew it was coming, the announcement that several of our Catholic churches might be closing hit hard. I am grateful for the faithful work of the committee, who faced an awful task with compassion and integrity. I admire the Revs. Lioi and Gathenya, and the ministers, staff and volunteers, who serve with love; I have no idea how two priests have managed to care for nine parishes; I can barely keep up with one! I understand the reasons for the closures: the decline in attendance, the shortage of priests, the financial challenges, the demographic and cultural shifts, as well as the loss of trust. But what is most apparent to me is that my Catholic brothers and sisters are grieving.
Religionkarlvaters.com

Can This Work In A Small Church? is now a reality!

You can listen and subscribe to this brand-new podcast. Available on all major podcast platforms, including:. APPLE | SPOTIFY | STITCHER | AMAZON MUSIC | iHEART RADIO. New episodes are available once a week. Hosted by Karl Vaters. The First Three Episodes. Ep 000: Introducing Can This Work In A...
Religionrecordargusnews.com

BIBLE THOUGHT

“Their destiny is destruction, their god is their stomach, and their glory is in their shame. Their mind is set on earthly things. But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ,” ~ Philippians 3:19-20.
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Summer makes the difference

As a parent with young children, I want to ensure they are as educated as possible. Now that they are out of school for the summer, my wife and I have been looking for summer programs to enhance their learning. While looking for reading and math programs, I saw a...
Worthington Daily Globe

Column: Make personal happiness a top priority

Before I begin, I’d like to thank the teachers, administrators, counselors and coaches that have built this class. Many of you stepped in and acted as parental figures or mentors for us, and on behalf of many of these seniors I thank you for always going the extra mile. I’d also like to thank everyone in the audience here or watching online for supporting us throughout the pandemic and all of our school careers. We couldn’t be who we are without you. They say it takes a village to raise a child, and this village has successfully risen over 200.
Religiongivesendgo.com

A Fathers Prayer

Steven Mark Hargrave is my Son, he was a wonderful, bright, and always light hearted boy, then Man. He batteled saddness with the loss of his Mother and struggeled like most young men growing up. He would always bounce back, recover to a very positive place, then fall to the darkness. He would always tell me "I got this Pa". When I arrived in TN I Found a quiet place, while I Prayed for him, the word I received from our Father was "Forgive".... I tell you now, I could not remember a single thing in his 41 years that I would EVER need to forgive him for. I listened to Father anyway, I told My Son that I forgave him for Anything I may have forgotten about throughout his entire life. This Forgiving Prayer was spoken face to face with Steven, when I was finished his very tired eyes rose up to mine, he told me "Thank You Pa" , we said the Lords Prayer, word for word together. This was a day of Father Son Pride. This day, along with Knowing that he excepted Jesus Christ as his Savior relieved my soul and allowed me to be one of the proudest parents on the planet.
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Bishops: missionary disciples

As successors of the apostles, together with the Supreme Pontiff and under his authority, we bishops have accepted with faith and hope the calling to serve the people of God, according to the heart of Christ, Good Shepherd. Together with all the faithful and by virtue of baptism we are, first of all, disciples and members of the People of God. Like all the baptized and together with them, we want to follow Jesus, Master of life and truth in the communion of the Church. As shepherds, servants of the Gospel, we are conscious of being called to embody love for Jesus Christ and for the Church in the intimacy of prayer, and to give of ourselves to our brothers and sisters, over whom we preside in charity. It is as Saint Augustine says: with you I am Christian, for you I am bishop.
Religionstjosephricelake.org

Fr Ed Homily 6-14-21: Thoughtful & Moderate

St Paul gives quite a list of trials and challenges he faced in his life. And testifies that he lived through each one, in some cases, literally survived. But we never hear of him complaining. There was a ‘thorn’ in his side that three times he asked the Lord to take from him, but that never happened.