Lincoln’s Michael Appleton: ‘My time with the Oystons was difficult as any’

For Lincoln City, regular reminders of what a dazzling team performance looks like are never too far away. Overhead, in fact, with the club’s training base across the road from RAF Scampton, home of the Red Arrows. “New signings come in the building and think it is amazing, so you have the normal little joke with them: ‘Yeah, because you’re a new signing we asked them to go up and show you what they are about,’” says manager Michael Appleton. “But they do become a bit of a nuisance because when you are trying to get a point across the players cannot hear a bloody word you are saying.”