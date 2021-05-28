Unity without uniformity

Fort Calhoun High School’s Student Council planned numerous activities to celebrate National Unity Day on October 20th. Every person in the secondary building wrote a response about what unity means to them; these responses were linked together and formed a massive chain that was draped in the hallway. This chain symbolized our unity and solidarity, showing that even though we are different, we are alike in our common purpose of anti-bullying. StuCo members decorated the entrances with sidewalk chalk; littering it with positive messages to let students know that it’s important to lift each other up. They even adorned the football fence with a UNITED tag. In addition to Unity Day efforts, students and staff were encouraged to wear orange, a visible anti-bullying message, to show unity for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion. Grades 7-12 and faculty spelled the word UNITED! on the football field to display the unanimity in our school.
