Unity without uniformity

Greetings everyone and thanks for watching. Last week, I touched on the need for us to stay united and to not let a virus divide us. There is strength in numbers and strength in unity. While I was thinking about this again this week, especially in light of the incredible teamwork I am witnessing here at the station, I came across two cords at my house and started fidgeting with them. As I wove them together, it reminded me of how much stronger a cord becomes when you join them together, and by adding a third cord, it becomes even stronger. Add a fourth and so on and so one. What once was a single cord with little strength you have a cord that is hard to break. You see that in the animal kingdom as well. Lions will attempt to separate a herd and to isolate one that wanders off. The one who is on its own without the safety and power of the herd is vulnerable and will likely be overcome.

