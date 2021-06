Memorial Day is here and we’ve got all the best Memorial Day sales available from across the internet. That includes the best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals so if you’re in the market for a robotic helper that means you can spend more time enjoying your living space and less time cleaning it, then you’re in luck. We’ve rounded everything up for you and have taken a look at whether now is the right time to snap up a new robot vacuum or whether you should hold out a little longer.