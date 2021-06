DUBAI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates has been ratified as an Associate Member of the International Ski Federation (FIS) following a vote by member countries at the 52nd International Ski Congress, which was held last week in Switzerland. Attaining the membership is the culmination of a five-year campaign spearheaded by Majid Al Futtaim and Ski Dubai in collaboration with the UAE Winter Sports Federation. It paves the way for Emirati snow sports athletes to compete internationally for the first time and for the United Arab Emirates to host FIS-accredited international snow sports competitions such as the FIS Alpine Slalom and Slopestyle Ski and Snowboard event, which is due to take place at Ski Dubai later this year.