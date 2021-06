It’s been going on for more than a century and a half, yet one of America’s most important commemorations remains relatively obscure. Juneteenth, which memorializes the federal freeing of Black slaves after the Civil War, has never gotten much ink in school textbooks and sadly, its popularity is still no match for other red-letter dates on the calendar. For the record, it’s Saturday, but it’ll likely be upstaged by Father’s Day, which is the next day. (The consolation prize there, come to think of it, is that at least nobody has to endure the indignity of Juneteenth mattress sales or the like.)