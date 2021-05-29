Gene Dornink: Concerns left at the end of session

On May 31, both chambers of the Texas Legislature adjourned Sine Die (pronounced “SĪ-nee-dīe”) officially ending the Regular Legislative Session. Unfortunately the Election Integrity legislation–Senate Bill 7 was killed when almost all of the House Democrats quit on Texas and refused to be present in the House Chamber—which stopped all pending legislation. In light of the unfinished business, Governor Abbott admonished Legislators that he will call a special session later this year to complete the Election Integrity legislation as well as bail reform. The Governor also expressed disappointment with the House Democrats by promising to veto the state budget article that funds the legislative branch. In other words, House members must show back up to work in the House Chamber to ensure the legislative branch continues to operate for all Texans.