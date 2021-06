Annville, Pa. (June 10, 2021) - 24 Alvernia student-athletes were named to the MAC All-Sportsmanship team, as announced by the Middle Atlantic Conference on Wednesday. The MAC All-Sportsmanship Teams recognize student-athletes who exemplify great character and display exceptional sportsmanship both on and off the field. They represent their team, institution and the conference with high integrity, and exhibit respect for themselves, teammates, coaches and opponents. They are humble and hold themselves with pride, competing at the same level of intensity no matter who the competition is, or outcome of the contest. These student-athletes were selected by the head coaches and student-athletes from their respective teams.