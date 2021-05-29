LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Line 3 has far more benefits than negatives

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For over 20 years now, activist environmental non-governmental organizations (eNGOs) like Greenpeace, Sierra Club, Friends of the Earth, the Third World Network, the Pesticide Action Network and hundreds of others, have disseminated propaganda deliberately targeted at misinforming the public. The misinformation these eNGOs have been sharing with the public is presented as “information” and has mainly been about modern agricultural practices that involve the use of chemicals and genetically modified crops. Between 2012 and 2016, activist organizations spent over US$850 million advocating against biotechnology. While many of these organizations have been focused solely on agriculture and the environment, many have been involved in disseminating anti-vaccination content. The goal of these organizations is to reduce the public’s trust in science. While the social costs of deliberately deceiving the public were minimal in previous years, during the past year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the costs are visibly more noticeable.