LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Line 3 has far more benefits than negatives

Bemidji Pioneer
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne aspect of the Line 3 pipeline project that is often overlooked is the fact that it will actually protect, not hurt, our environment. Like any part of our infrastructure that is more than 60 years old, the Line 3 pipeline is worn and in great need of repair. Left untouched, the likelihood of spills or incidents that would threaten our forests or rivers would be great.

