GM Reveals Designs That Never Made It To Production

By Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Automotive designers, much like novelists or numerous other creatives, probably only see a small percentage of their work reach the final stage where someone actually consumes or buys it. Along the way, there are many incomplete or discarded projects, yet many of them are so beautiful that it's a shame they were never given the green light. General Motors Design on Instagram has given us some rare insight into some of the sketches created by one of its prominent former designers, George Camp. They provide a rare glimpse into what some of GM's popular vehicles could have looked like relative to the models that made it into production. This account has for long served as a wonderful insight into the world of GM.

