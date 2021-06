You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Do you see Roman Reigns holding the Universal Title until Wrestlemania 38?. Right now, provided he doesn’t get hurt or have to leave for an outside project, it makes the most sense. There is no obvious challenger to take the belt from him so it will take time to build that up and if he retains through SummerSlam (which I would have him do), then it makes sense to keep the belt on him through Mania, at least.