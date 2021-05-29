Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Letters: Recognize signs of a stroke to prevent deaths, disabilities

By Jerrel Floyd jfloyd@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is American Stroke Month, and on behalf of the American Heart Association and MUSC Health, we want to encourage our community to end a leading cause of death and disability in our state. Our community is living in the stroke belt, which is a group of Southeastern states with high stroke death rates.

www.postandcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Education
Charleston, SC
Health
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Fast Food#Second Amendment#Good Food#Musc Health#Southeastern#Americans#Time#Magwood Musc Health Board#The U S Meat#Poultry Hotline#The Post And Courier#State#Republicans#Congress#The White House#Rebecca Ivester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
Charleston, SCabccolumbia.com

Rally in Charleston calls for “Justice for Jamal, Justice for All”

CNN– A rally Monday in Charleston called for police accountability in the jailhouse death of Jamal Sutherland. Sutherland was the Black man with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia who was tased by officers before being rendered unconscious and dying in January. Dozens of people gathered outside the Charleston County Courthouse in...
PoliticsLexington County Chronicle

Firing squads returning to SC

A new South Carolina law will return the option of firing squads for prisoner executions. SC Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law Friday that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause, the Associated Press reported.
Charleston, SCthedanielislandnews.com

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Local National Alliance for Mental Health offers help, hosts events. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the local affiliate for the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) is using the opportunity to increase awareness and spur larger conversations on the importance of mental health. This year’s recognition of mental health awareness is more important than ever, as a surge in mental health needs continues to impact Charleston’s low country.
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Legislative work left on the table for summer, fall and 2022

Staff reports | State lawmakers finished their regular legislative session Thursday but still have a lot of work this year. In June, they’re expected to finish with reform to the state’s utility, Santee Cooper, and put final touches on the state’s $11 billion spending plan for 2021-22. Then in the fall, they’ll return to Columbia to hammer out constitutionally-mandated redistricting and details of two supplemental appropriations bills on how to spend $2.1 billion in federal money from the American Rescue Act and $525 million from a Savannah River Site settlement. Several high-profile measures, such as a hate crimes bill and a proposal to approve use of medical marijuana to ease suffering, will have to wait until next year. For more of a roundup-of the last week of the session, see this story at Statehouse Report.
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
Politicslive5news.com

SC governor signs open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will soon be legal to open carry a weapon in the state of South Carolina -- if a person has a concealed carry permit. Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law, he announced on Twitter. It goes into effect...