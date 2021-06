Just prior to the official arrival of summer, Narwhal’s Crafted, known for its broad line of made-from-scratch frozen cocktails, is introducing six seasonal flavors (including Key Lime Pie and Watermelon Frosé) at its Summer Drink Release party from 4–8 p.m. on June 16. at both locations (in Midtown and St. Charles). Sister concept Loaded Elevated Nachos (located next to the Streets of St. Charles location of Narwhal’s), will be serving up chef-inspired nacho creations at both events. Giveaways include gift cards, special Silipint cups, free drinks, and Narwhal’s scratchers tickets with prizes from $1 off to a $250 happy hour. Midtown attendees should be on the lookout for Norbert Junior, Narwhal's just launched, super-sleek frozen-beverage truck, which might make a surprise appearance.