They were partners in the Assembly for years and have nearly identical voting records. Their contest may say something about NJ’s party system. The stakes in the matchup between Assembly Democrats Valerie Vainieri Huttle and Gordon Johnson for the right to succeed retiring Sen. Loretta Weinberg, currently the majority leader, are higher than just who is likely to fill one of 40 Senate seats next January. It’s seen as a battle between the powerful party line and the grassroots, between a loyal Democrat and an uber-progressive, between a woman and a Black man.