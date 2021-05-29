Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, MN

New Theatre Camp for Kids to Open this June

By Joe Korkowski
voiceofalexandria.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Alexandria, MN) Award winning high school theatre teacher Jessica Chipman and a former student, Jackson Grove have partnered to offer a new theatre camp for Lakes Area youth. Chip and Jack's Theatre School is hosting a camp this summer from June 14-17th. Their program is dedicated to skill-building, knowledge-building, and confidence-building in acting and performing for students going into grades 5-12. It is open to aspiring young actors grades 5 through 12. Grades 5-8 will meet in the morning of the camp from 9:00am until noon. High schoolers in grade 9-12 will meet from 1:00pm until 4:30pm. The camp is located at 422 Broadway Street.

www.voiceofalexandria.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Alexandria, MN
Alexandria, MN
Education
State
Alabama State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Musical Theater#Theatre Arts#A Camp#Heideman Award Finalist#Hennepin Theatre Trust#Mfa#University Of Idaho#Ma#Cinderella#Actors Equity Association#Www Jacksongrove Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related