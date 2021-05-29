New Theatre Camp for Kids to Open this June

(Alexandria, MN) Award winning high school theatre teacher Jessica Chipman and a former student, Jackson Grove have partnered to offer a new theatre camp for Lakes Area youth. Chip and Jack's Theatre School is hosting a camp this summer from June 14-17th. Their program is dedicated to skill-building, knowledge-building, and confidence-building in acting and performing for students going into grades 5-12. It is open to aspiring young actors grades 5 through 12. Grades 5-8 will meet in the morning of the camp from 9:00am until noon. High schoolers in grade 9-12 will meet from 1:00pm until 4:30pm. The camp is located at 422 Broadway Street.