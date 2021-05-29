Something for the Weekend – 29/05/21

A gorgeous remaster of an RPG that lets you build your own world map. I admire a game that takes risks and just goes for it. That's something that the 1999 PlayStation RPG Legend of Mana does very well. It came out as the fourth entry in the Mana series, following the extremely well regarded Super Nintendo RPGs Secret of Mana and Trials of Mana, but it boldly attempted a wild, unique nonlinear structure and lost some of the positive reception of the franchise in the process. Looking back on Legend of Mana, it sold well but was critically divisive. Approaching the game with new, remastered eyes on Nintendo Switch more than 20 years later helped me to come away from this game impressed with what it aspires to do even if it loses some of what made its predecessors so good in the process.