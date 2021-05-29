Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Something for the Weekend – 29/05/21

By Stefan L
TheSixthAxis
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like it’s been just a few weeks since the last bank holiday (because it has), and yet here we are again, getting to enjoy three days off instead of the normal two. We’re well and truly into the pre-E3 season, as publishers and developers are already falling over themselves to make game announcements and reveals. From Horizon Forbidden West and Far Cry 6 to a new Sonic game and Dragon Quest anniversary announcements, there’s been a lot happening. Let’s dive in!

www.thesixthaxis.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meyer Lansky
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Dragon#Sonic#Xsx S#Xbo#Ios#Psvr#Oculus#Nsw#Pdxcon#Empire Of Sin#Royal Court#La Noire#Re Village#Mario Rabbids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Cuba
Related
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Nintendo Switch)

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is just that: a collection. In this age when older games are being rebuilt or remastered, this package does little more than combine three Ninja Gaiden titles and their DLC, making them conveniently available at a fair price. Is that enough?. There’s no correct answer to...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Legend of Mana Remastered Review

SquareSoft was at their creative peak during their time developing games for the PlayStation in the 1990s. Their experimentation with genres and game design lead to some of their most interesting and visually striking games that to this day, the tremors are still felt. Influences can be seen in endless indie games and SquareSoft’s own competitors, as they have tried to capture the magic that only 90s SquareSoft can manage.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Legend of Mana (Switch) Review

A gorgeous remaster of an RPG that lets you build your own world map. I admire a game that takes risks and just goes for it. That's something that the 1999 PlayStation RPG Legend of Mana does very well. It came out as the fourth entry in the Mana series, following the extremely well regarded Super Nintendo RPGs Secret of Mana and Trials of Mana, but it boldly attempted a wild, unique nonlinear structure and lost some of the positive reception of the franchise in the process. Looking back on Legend of Mana, it sold well but was critically divisive. Approaching the game with new, remastered eyes on Nintendo Switch more than 20 years later helped me to come away from this game impressed with what it aspires to do even if it loses some of what made its predecessors so good in the process.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Minecraft Sonic the Hedgehog DLC Announced

Sega and Microsoft have announced new Minecraft Sonic the Hedgehog DLC, bringing the iconic blue blur to the voxel-based sandbox game. The new Minecraft Sonic the Hedgehog DLC was released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, letting players dash through a 3D runner filled with iconic locations, familiar foes, and the blockiest rings you’ll ever see. The DLC is now available on the Minecraft Marketplace.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PS Store, but it comes with a warning

It had all the hype prior to launch, with players across the globe looking forward to to diving into Night City in all its glory, with 3 different story arcs, numerous endings and Keanu Reeves. Following numerous delays and some abhorrent behaviour from the gaming community, it finally launched last...
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

The 10 Best Party Games on Nintendo Switch – SwitchArcade Special Edition

We’ve got another SwitchArcade Special Edition for you, listing some of our favorite games on the platform. This time we’re …. Continue reading "The 10 Best Party Games on Nintendo Switch – SwitchArcade Special Edition" Super Mario Party ($59.99) Well, sure. It’s right there in the title, isn’t it? The...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Returns to PlayStation Store With PS4 Warning

Cyberpunk 2077, originally released in September 2020, has been a source of controversy since its launch. It was widely anticipated since its first announcement in 2012, with trailers dropping and different news keeping it relevant over the years. Cyberpunk 2077 made waves with its futuristic designs, celebrity appearances, and promises of exciting open-world action. However, when it was released, it had so many bugs and problems that it prompted investigations and class-action lawsuits into developer company CD Projekt Red, as well as wide disapproval. Console editions, in particular, were riddled with issues, so Cyberpunk was pulled from the PlayStation Store back in December 2020.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Dragon Age 4 PS Store Alpha File Discovery May Hint at an EA Play Live Presence

Could new more information about BioWare’s much-anticipated next Dragon Age adventure be coming our way at the EA Play Live show in July? New evidence seems to point in that direction! According to Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, an alpha version of Dragon Age 4 has been added to the PlayStation Store in some form. Apparently, this alpha is set to launch sometime in July, before EA Play Live.
Video Gamestoisthe.com

Legend of Mana is Back on Nintendo Switch, Ps4: Legend Of Mana Review

Legend of Mana is Back on Nintendo Switch also Ps4, Legend Of Mana Review. Set out on a trip to retrieve the mythical Mana Tree you saw in a dream, only to find that the globe map is blank! You'll collect rare artifacts along the way; place them wherever you like on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life and advance the plot.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Games N Moorer vs Phantom Abyss

Games N Moorer's Joseph Moorer had a busy night last night. After recording a somewhat rambling episode of The Gaming Nexus Show, he dove into the Twitch streams to play some Phantom Abyss. Phantom Abyss is the latest masterpiece published by Devolver Digital. As usual for a Devolver Game, Phantom...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Good Video Games You Might Have Missed - Q1&2 2021

The first half of the year wasn't full of high-profile releases. As usual, however, there were a lot of smaller, more obscure releases. Here's our list of games, which were easy to miss in the last months, but are defo worth a try. The pandemic has severely affected almost every...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

NEO: The World Ends with You demo available from tomorrow

Square Enix has announced that a NEO: The Word Ends with You demo will be available to play for free from tomorrow via PSN and Nintendo eShop. In the free playable demo, players will head to Shibuya and follow Rindo as he tries to survive the “Reaper’s Game.” We were able to play some of it earlier this month, and initial impressions were great.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Biggest New Games Of July 2021: Zelda, Monster Hunter & More

It’s summer everyone, but I’m still not sure if I can actually sit outside and enjoy the sunshine, and I don’t just mean because I’m British. Luckily, inside still offers quite a few delights in terms of gaming, with plenty of big games coming in July 2021. With plenty of...
Video Gameshandheldplayers.com

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos Nintendo Switch Gameplay

Release date: June 24, 2021. Price: $44.99. Game file size: 3.0 GB. Step into the wacky heroic fantasy universe of the Dungeon of Naheulbeuk!. Are you ready to dive into a tactical RPG chock-full of charm, humor and crazy characters?!. They are clumsy, inexperienced and feisty but…they’ll have to endure...