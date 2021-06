Clean title with 4 owners and 22 service records on the Carfax. Little rust spots on rear fenders, needs front axle and maybe brakes i was told. V6. All power works except for passenger window. Sunroof. Spare tire. Two keys. Owners manual. Great tires! Few scrapes on bumper. Being sold as is, warranty is available. Do not know a lot about this vehicle other than what is listed. Cheap vehicle and 17 years old, always high risk when an older used vehicle to put it bluntly but for the RIGHT person it can be a great vehicle. Radio works. Basically selling this a little over wholesale!